Malta’s first Eco Market kicks off today

A community of creative and sustainable minds have come together along with business owners, change makers, entrepreneurs and artisans to create a carefully-curated event focusing on things that are both good for people and the planet.

Eco Market Malta is being held at the Gaia Foundation in Għajn Tuffieħa today and tomorrow.

Bringing together a hand-picked and carefully vetted selection of eco-artisans and businesses, as well as a jam-packed schedule of events, things will kick off at 11am and finish at 6pm on both days. Running parallel to the market will be a number of workshops for adults and children, as well as talks, and a chance to get involved in some free yoga and meditation.

The vendors taking part have all met a number of eco standards and requirements both in terms of the way they conduct their business and how they will exhibit at the market.

On offer to the public will be a range of crafts, fashion accessories and clothing, as well as items for the home, including kitchen utensils, decorations, and upcycled household items.

Beauty and cleaning products that are vegan, organic and environmentally friendly will also be available, as will tea, juices, desserts, healthy food and quintessentially Maltese, edible treats.

The selection of goods on offer is perfect for anyone looking to take steps towards leading a more sustainable lifestyle but doesn’t know where to start.

Entrance to the market is free, as are most of the activities, with the exception of a few who may ask for a small donation to cover the cost of materials. Eco Market is a 100 per cent non-profit organisation focused on creating a community of responsible businesses and conscious consumers. Not only is it a great place to check out eco and environmentally friendly products on the market, but it is a way to meet like-minded people while expanding your knowledge.

www.ecomarketmalta.com