Heritage Malta is inviting the public to join a curator’s tour of Fort St Angelo and to a visit of the current exhibition Behind Closed Doors: Fort St Angelo & the Royal Navy 1906-1979. On the day, the exhibition catalogue will be offered at the discounted price of €10.

The tour, being held tomorrow, will focus on different areas of the fort, including its upper part, which today is managed by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. Interestingly, during its occupation by the Royal Navy, this military site was strictly prohibited to civilians (except for September 7 and 8).

Even the Maltese and British servicemen who worked there had clearly defined spaces where they were allowed to enter according to their work and rank. In fact, at the time, only a few individuals had ever visited all the areas of the fort.

The discussion about the current exhibition, which was set up to mark the 40th anniversary since the departure of foreign military forces from Malta on March 31, 1979, will reveal some interesting information and anecdotes.

Tickets are limited to 50 people on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are available from all Heritage Malta museums and sites and online.

The tour starts at 10am tomorrow. Meeting point at Fort St Angelo’s reception area. Price: €12 (adults), €7 (students and seniors), €5 (children). Heritage Malta members enter for free, though a ticket is still required.

www.heritagemalta.org