Announcements - May 25, 2019

Obituaries

TONNA. On Thursday, May 23, at St Vincent de Paul residence, EDWARD of Rabat (former Air Malta employee), aged 74, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Cynthia, his children Janice and her husband John, Elton and his wife Silvana, Charlene and her husband Chris, his grandchildren Andrea, Samuel, Thomas, Luca, Michele, Matteo, Giulio, Noah and Jake, his sisters Doris and her husband Louis, Ersilia, widow of Karmenu, and Cathy, his in-laws and their families, his nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, May 25, at 1.30pm for St Paul’s parish church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at St Joseph Ward 4 for their care and dedication.

XUEREB – DENNIS passed away on Wednesday, May 22, at home in Iowa, USA at the age of 75. Grieved by his much loved and cherished children Marc, Michelle and Steven, their families and their mother Monica, née Mallia, his wife Patrice and her daughters Melissa and Katie and their families. Mourned by his sister Mary-Rose and her family, his large extended family of cousins and in-laws and his many friends across the globe. Funeral services will be officiated by Dennis’ spiritual friend Rev. Fr Brian Miclot at St Anthony Catholic Church in Davenport, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 28. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the eighth anniversary of the demise of our dear daughter ALEXIA GATT, a Mass will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at Santa Marija tal-Anġli, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. Your memories will live forever in our hearts. Raymond and Isabelle.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – LORA. Cherished memories of our dearest mother on the 37th anniversary of her passing away. Forever loved and missed. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May God’s love be with her and with us. Her daughter, son and families.

GALEA – CARMELO. Cherished everlasting sweet memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his death. Forever loved and missed. Connie, Alex and Cheryl, Austin, Marie and Neil. Grandchildren in Malta who treasure unforgettable memories of Nannu Lino. Sandy, Keith, Dawn, Hayley, Francesca and Kristina.

PANZAVECCHIA – LEA. On the sixth anniversary of her demise. In our homes she is fondly re-membered. A prayer is kindly solicited. Her children and family.

