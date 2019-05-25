Malta Chamber organises brokerage event at Malta AI & Blockchain Summit

The brokerage event organised by The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, as part of Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) in Malta, welcomed 80 international business participants from 15 countries with over 160 B2B meetings. An online platform was created to foster new international business partnerships and collaborations in this sense. The initiative was aimed at nurturing international networking ties for ambitious Malta-based companies by identifying new business partners and sourcing new technologies. This falls squarely in line with the EEN mantra of “Connect, Innovate, Grow”.

“We have teamed up with SiGMA to help companies move beyond the hype of blockchain and AI by creating something concrete for business by way of this platform,” said Kevin J Borg, director general, Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry.

“With the help of our overseas partners in Enterprise Europe Network we brought together companies looking for technology partners to develop new services and products; others willing to partner with commercial entities to offer existing AI and Blockchain applications; and organisations seeking to exchange knowledge and expertise by networking with public and private experts on latest disruptive technologies. This initiative proved hugely successful and we intend to replicate again.”

This initiative also dovetails with the Chamber’s endeavours in the area of the tech for which it also teamed up with the government to form Tech.MT – a public-private partnership launched last March to support locally-based tech companies to grow. These initiatives are part of an overall plan aimed at cementing the Chamber at the forefront of support for upcoming entrepreneurs and operators in the new economy while encouraging economic activity in future and disruptive technologies.

In this context, the event provided testament to the fact that, following its 171-year-long leadership history, the Chamber maintains its forward-looking outlook and at the forefront of innovative and disruptive technologies intended to develop new areas of enterprise support for the Maltese business community.