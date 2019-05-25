Environmental film festival

Plastic River by Manuel Camia, 15 mins (2018)

With a growing public awareness on the environment, Friends of the Earth Malta aims to increasethis groundswell through inspiring and educational films that help motivate people to make a difference in their community.

Ċine’Ambjent 2019 is a two-day film festival featuring short movies with ecological themes being held in Floriana this weekend.

The festival will be showcasing motion pictures from around the globe, dealing with climate change, agriculture, plastic pollution, global inequalities, resilience and relationships people cultivate with the natural landscape.

Ċine’Ambjent 2019 is being held at Xatt iċ-Ċangatura, Floriana, today between 7.30pm and 12am and tomorrow from 8 to 11pm. A screening for children will be held tomorrow from 4 to 6pm. Tickets may be bought at the door, but it is suggested to book in advance since places are limited. More information on the festival may be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/2386329588255092/ .

Blue Heart by Britton Cailouette, 45 mins (2018)