 Explosion in pedestrian street in France's Lyon wounds eight: reports
Advert
Friday, May 24, 2019, 18:22 by AFP

Explosion in pedestrian street in France's Lyon wounds eight: reports

None of the injuries are life-threatening - prosecutors

Updated at 7.15pm


Several people were wounded Friday by a suspected package bomb blast on a pedestrian street in the heart of Lyon in southeastern France, the local prosecutors' office said.

The area where the explosion occurred, on the narrow strip of land between the Saone and Rhone rivers in the historic city centre, has been evacuated, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

A police source told AFP the package contained "screws or bolts" and had been placed in front of a bakery on the corner of the two popular streets.

Police said eight people had been injured but that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

President Emmanuel Macron called the blast an "attack" during a live Facebook interview, adding that no deaths had been reported "for the time being."

"It's not for me to give a toll but it appears there are no casualties. There have been injuries, so obviously I'm thinking of these injured and their families," Macron said.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Britain's May announces resignation in emotional end

  2. British government postpones crucial Brexit vote

  3. May stares at defeat in final Brexit gambit

  4. 'Traffic jam' on Everest as two more climbers die reaching summit

  5. 'American Taliban' Lindh released from US prison

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed