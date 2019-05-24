 Watch: Caruana Scicluna bowls his 12th perfect game
Friday, May 24, 2019, 19:13

Justin Caruana Scicluna put an exclamation mark on another sensational year.

Malta’s Justin Caruana Scicluna put an exclamation mark on another sensational year so far of the MTBA National League competition by sweeping three most defining statistical categories for 2019 – 12 official career 300 games, highest 3 game series and highest average.

Justin of team FINA bowled yesterday evening in the national league a new national record of 845.

Starting with a 267, followed by a perfect game of 300 in the second game and was on his way to a back to back perfect game when in the 10th frame he left the 9 pin standing and struck out for 278, to become the first player in MTBA history to average over 280 in three games.

