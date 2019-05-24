Watch: Workers seen dismantling structure on site of possible medieval church

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Workers have been spotted digging and dismantling a structure where remains of a possible medieval church were recently unearthed.

The Times of Malta reported last week that remains of what historians believe could be to a Santa Marija ta’ nofs Awwissu church were discovered in Sannat. The first documented mention of the church dates back to as far as 1545.

No archaeologist was spotted on site Thursday morning as the works were ongoing.

Times of Malta is informed the four workers left around 9am on Friday as soon as they were alerted that an archaeologist was going to the area.

However, residents, NGOs and historians now fear the area is under threat. A development to build 43 garages, overlying 30 units on two floors and an additional 12 apartments at set-back floor level was granted permission in March.

Scheduled prehistoric cart ruts and other rock-cut features were also recorded in the vicinity of the proposed development.

According to a submission by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, the site in Sannat is in an area of archaeological sensitivity.

Questions sent to the superintendence on May 16 and again on Thursday have not yet been answered.