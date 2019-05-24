Today's front pages - May 24, 2019

The following are the top stories in today’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a plea from paediatricians to the government to make vaccination mandatory for children who are admitted to childcare, nurseries and schools. In another story, it recounts the experience of a teenager held by human traffickers and forced to ask her brother for €7,000 to be freed.

The Malta Independent says that writing clear numbers in the centre of boxes on the ballot sheet will help speed up the scanning process.

L-Orizzont speaks to the girlfriend of a man who died in a motorbike accident last year, who says she still misses him.

In-Nazzjon says Mater Dei Hospital is operating with half the required complement of nurses.