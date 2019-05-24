One traffic fatality between January and March

Road traffic casualties caused by collisions between vehicles topped the list. Photo: Shutterstock

There was one road traffic fatality in the first quarter of 2019, the National Statistics Offce said on Friday.

It said in a statement the number of reported road traffic accidents in the first quarter this year reached 3,656, up by 8.4% over the comparative period in 2018. The northern harbour district registered the largest share of all road traffic accidents with 1,375 cases or 37.6%.

Road traffic casualties decreased by 3% to a total of 360 over the same period in 2018.

Thirty drivers, six passengers and 23 pedestrians/other persons were grievously injured.

One driver's injuries proved fatal.

Vast majority injured were men

Classified by gender, 71.2% of those grievously injured were males. The only recorded fatality comprised of one male while the majority of casualties fell in the 26 to 40 age-bracket.

The largest number of road traffic casualties (63.1%) involved passenger cars, followed by motorcycles (21.7%) and goods-carrying vehicles (9.4%). Four cyclists were hit but sustained only slight/insignificant injuries.

Road traffic casualties caused by collisions between vehicles topped the list with 68.9% of the total.

When did most accidents happen?

The highest road traffic casualty rate occurred on Tuesdays and Sundays with 61 casualties on both week days, while the highest number of road traffic accidents took place on Fridays with 600 cases or 16.4% of the total.

The time bracket during which most road traffic accidents occurred was between 9 and 11.59am with 821 cases or 22.5% of the total, followed by the noon-2.59pm time bracket with 779 cases. The least number of accidents occurring daily took place between 3 and 5.59am with 58 cases.

The highest frequency of road traffic accidents was registered in Birkirkara with 320 cases. Qormi and Mosta were next, with 210 and 176 reported accidents respectively.