Liam Debono back in custody after police catch him driving

Liam Debono being arrested back in 2018.

A teenager accused of having run over and maimed a police officer in a 2018 hit-and-run incident is back in police custody after he was caught driving on Friday.



Liam Debono, 18, was stopped by traffic police in Luqa on Friday afternoon at around 5.45pm while he was driving a car, sources said.



Mr Debono, who stands accused of the attempted murder of Simon Schembri, had been granted bail in that case on the condition that he abide by a strict curfew.

Prosecutors allege that Mr Debono, who at the time was 17, ran over PC Schembri while driving a car without insurance and without the permission of its owner, his sister.

In a separate case, a court had also barred him from obtaining a driving licence when he turned 18.

