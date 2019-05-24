Daphne Project team wins special European press award

The team behind the Daphne Project walked away with a special European press prize on Thursday during a ceremony held in Warsaw.

The European press prize celebrates the highest achievements in European journalism.

Forbidden Stories, the French NGO that coordinated the collaboration between 18 media houses, including Times of Malta, picked up the special award together with other journalists who worked on the Daphne Project.

Very proud that @Reuters and so many partners joined @FbdnStories on the #DaphneProject which tonight won the European Press Prize special award — Stephen Grey (@StephenGrey) May 23, 2019

The collaboration saw 45 journalists come together to continue the work of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

These journalists spent five months poring over 750,000 files and official documents to complete Ms Caruana Galizia's work on corruption and international money laundering networks.

Ms Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb outside her home on October 16, was at the forefront of some of the bigger stories in recent years, including the Panama Papers.

The Daphne Project team would go on to put a spotlight on the links two top government officials had with a mystery Dubai company called 17 Black.

The collaboration also put a spotlight on Pilatus Bank’s links with Azerbaijan’s ruling family, fuel smuggling and passport sales to rich foreigners.