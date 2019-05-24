The Environment and Resource Authority’s stall at the recent flower show in St George’s Square, Valletta had a conspicuous absence: an exhibit on the ecology of the first environment to man – the womb – where the preborn spend the first nine months of their lives.

The website of Thomas Verny on pre and perinatal psychology and health and on womb ecology and the websites of the International Society for Prenatal and Perinatal Psychology and Medicine of Germany and the Association for Prenatal and Perinatal Psychology and Health, of the US can be of great help to the ERA.