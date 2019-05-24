 Two observations
Friday, May 24, 2019, 06:11 by Mario Dingli, Sliema

If I understood him correctly, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said some time ago there had never been a commercial court in Malta and it was this government that is setting up such a court.

In the 1930s, when I was a young boy, my late father, John, was deputy registrar of the then Her Majesty’s Commercial Court.

On a different subject, I cannot understand why such a good letter writer as John Guillaumier could contradict himself so easily. He says he does not read letters by John Azzopardi, whom he accuses of always reacting to his letters. So he must read what Azzopardi writes.

Popular Stories RSS Feed

