Religions try to express that inner intuition and kind of semi-conscious relationship with something that make people feel secure and well-grounded in being into mythologies, sometimes fantastic ones.

These may last for thousands of years but, eventually, they crumble and remain just historical memories.

The inner spirit, however, remains as a common factor ready to be expressed in a new way more relevant to the times that be.

Is Christianity passing through such a phase? What should be the response of its remaining members and leaders?