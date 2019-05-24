Watch: Zambrotta speaks about his career achievements

Italy World Cup winner Gianluca Zambrotta was the special guest of the Football Symposium which was organised by the Malta FA on May 23 and May 24.

At the Football Symposium, Zambrotta was interviewed in a Q&A session about his career and about his thoughts regarding the digital world which has been the main topic throughout this symposium.

The former Juventus and Milan fullback has enjoyed a distinguished playing career which reached it culmination in 2006 when he helped the Italian national team, coached by Marcello Lippi, to win the 2006 World Cup after defeating France in a penalty shoot-out in Berlin.

After spells at Como and Bari, Zambrotta entered the big stage in 1999 when he joined Juventus. With the Bianconeri, Zambrotta enjoyed a successful seven-year spell during which he won two Serie A titles as well as the Italian Super Cup.

In 2006 he left Turin and completed a dream move to Spanish giants Barcelona with whom he managed to win the Spanish Super Cup in his first season.

Two years later he returned to Italy where he moved to Milan and with the Rossoneri he added another Serie A title and the Italian Super Cup.