Agius named MFA Player of the Year

Andrei Agius (right) receives the Best Player Award by MFA president Norman Darmanin Demajo. Photo: Domenic Aquilina/Malta FA

Andrei Agius won the coveted MFA Player of the Year Award for the 2018/2019 season, during the MFA Awards Night which were held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, on Friday.

The Hibernians defender was one of the five finalists who were Valletta trio Henry Bonello, Steve Borg and Rowen Muscat and Agius’ team mate at Hibernians Jake Grech.

Agius, 32, played every single game in the domestic league for the Paolites.

Meanwhile, Miguel Alba of Valletta was named MFA Foreign Player of the Year while Hibernians’ coach Stefano Sanderra was awarded the Coach of the Year accolade.

Birkirkara midfielder Matthew Guillaumier won the Young Player of the Year award.

In the major women’s award, youth Haley Bugeja of Mġarr United claimed the Player of the Year award.

Awards in full:

MFA FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR Andrei Agius (Hibernians).

COACH OF THE YEAR Stefano Sanderra (Hibernians).

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR Matthew Guillaumier (Birkirkara).

FOREIGN PLAYER OF THE YEAR Miguel Alba (Valletta).

BOV FIRST DIVISION BEST PLAYER Ige Adeshina (Sirens).

BOV SECOND DIVISION BEST PLAYER Gilbert Martin (Fgura United).

BOV THIRD DIVISION BEST PLAYER Claudio Calleja (Żurrieq).

BEST YOUTH LEAGUE PLAYER Paul Mbong (Birkirkara).

BOV WOMEN’S LEAGUE BEST PLAYER Haley Bugeja (Mġarr United).

BEST WOMEN U-19 PLAYER Haley Bugeja (Mġarr United).

FUTSAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR Celino Alves De Freitas (Luxol St Andrews).

GFA PLAYER OF THE YEAR Ferdinando Apap (Victoria Hotspurs).

TOP SCORERS: