Police to get new uniforms by 2020

The police force will be getting a new uniform which is better suited to Maltese weather.

In a statement, the police force said the new uniforms would be introduced by the end of next year and would be more than just a facelift.

"The carefully selected design and combination of garments seeks to address the current shortfalls, by utilising fibers that are specially adapted for the local climate," the police said.

Officer safety and environment adequacy had also been taken into consideration thanks to the introduction of new features such as reinforced seams, fast-extraction pockets, bump caps and high-visibility in accordance with EU standards.

The new uniform will also be a gender-neutral one.