Announcements - May 24, 2019

Obituaries

BUGEJA. On May 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, GIOVANNA, aged 92, of Valletta, widow of Joseph M. Bugeja (of Empire Pharmacy) went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the Rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her daughter Marlene and her husband Emanuel Lautier, her only grandson Robert and his wife Elaine, her great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, May 24 at 1pm for Santa Marija Church (the old church), Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Żabbar Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Special thanks go to all the staff of Casa Antonia for their loving care. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON. On May 18, DENNIS, under tragic circumstances. He leaves to mourn his wife, Joy, his son Alan and his wife Nathalie and his dear granddaughter Grace, his sister Anthese and Joe, his brother Joe and Nathalie, his brother John and Lilian, his nephews Alex, Mark, Anton, Karl, Nikol, Robert, other relatives and friends. A special thanks goes to all his dedicated friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, May 29 to Mosta parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Mosta Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Malta Parkinson Disease Assiciation will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. On May 23, FRANCIS ANTHONY of Lija, aged 92, passed away peacefully at Casa Antonia, Balzan. He leaves to mourn his brother Mgr Giuseppi Fenech, his sister Maria Dolores Fenech, cousins, relatives, friends and members of the MUSEUM Society. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia tomorrow, Saturday, May 25, at 8am for Our Saviour parish church, Lija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB – DENNIS passed away on Wednesday, May 22, at home in Iowa, USA, at the age of 75. Grieved by his much loved and cherished children Marc, Michelle and Steven, their families and their mother Monica, née Mallia, his wife Patrice and her daughters Melissa and Katie and their families. Mourned by his sister Mary-Rose and her family, his large extended family of cousins and in-laws and his many friends across the globe. Funeral services will be officiated by Dennis’s spiritual friend Rev. Fr Brian Miclot at St Anthony Catholic Church in Davenport, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 28. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK – EMANUEL. You are never far away from our thoughts and prayers, especially today the 42nd anniversary of your passing away. Your children Mary, Agnes, Albert and Bernardette.

BUSUTTIL – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today being the 12th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DE MARCO – MAY. In loving memory of our dearest mother, today, the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and ever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and her grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – ELENITA. Remembering dear mama with love and gratitude on the seventh anniversary of her passing. Erminiette and Joe, Tony, Melvin, Edwin and Marisa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The 11.30am Mass on Sunday, May 26, at the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl Tat-Tarġa, will be offered for the repose of Gustav and Elenita Zammit. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

