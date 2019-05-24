All In Sports Festival held at Helen Keller Resource Centre

An unprecedented All In Sports Festival was organised on Thursday at Helen Keller Resource Centre.

Students from all four Resource Centres in Malta - Guardian Angel Secondary Education Resource Centre, Dun Manuel Attard Young Adults Education Resource Centre, San Miguel Primary Resource Centre and Helen Keller Resource Centre, together with students from Qrendi Primary celebrated inclusion within a sportive background.

The students were joined by parents and senior officials from the Education Ministry, as well as the Qrendi mayor.

Various sport events were celebrated at the festival including a football tournament between students and staff and a penalty shoot-out in conjunction with the Malta Football Association and the Balzan Football Club.

There was also a rugby station organised by Marco Ortica from the Brain Foundation, a basketball station led by Julian Naudi from Depiro Basketball Club, and a zumba station prepared by Sports Malta.

Other fun activities, such as bowling, throwing, hula hoops and water games were organised by the centre’s staff. All activities highlighted the students’ abilities and accentuated a sense of inclusion.

The event came to an end with a medal award ceremony and the release of a number of pigeons by students and staff.