Object, Objetc, Objecc is an exhibition that brings together the work of three international artists: Liza Eurich from Canada, Katri Kempas from Finland and Letty Shtohryn from Ukraine/Malta.

After having met during a month-long residency at Sim in Reykjavik, Iceland, the artists continued to hold informal conversational ex­changes, a mechanism that acted as the starting point for this project.

Operating from a platform of call and response, the production of work for this exhibition seeks to explore methods of translation: from simulated to real, from personal to referential, from present to absent and vice versa.

The exhibition also provides a methodology for working collaboratively across the geographical expanse, opening up a space of intimate dialogue. Starting from a shared interest in objectness, the thematic for these exchanges will engage with processes that endeavour to dematerialise the material, or conversely materialise the immaterial.

The exhibition, which is open until June 16 at Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier, Valletta, is open on Mondays from 9am to 5pm; Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 9pm; and Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 9pm. Entrance is free. For more information, call 2122 3200 or visit www.kreattivita.org.