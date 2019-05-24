World’s best cloud connectivity for Maltese businesses

The Melita data centre in Madliena is part of a network which provides business customers with best-in-class cloud connectivity.

Melita Business, in partnership with Telia Carrier, is now providing cloud connect services. With more than 65,000 kilometres fibre assets across 280 Points of Presence (PoPs) in more than 115 cities and 35 countries worldwide, Telia Carrier’s service, combined with Melita’s resilient international network, is uniquely placed to support Maltese businesses looking to shift critical processes to the cloud using direct and secure connections that bypass the public internet.

Through this service, Melita Business will be able to connect local businesses to the leading cloud platforms, including Azure, AWS and Google Cloud. This results in a consistent and agile cloud-to-premises network experience. In addition to speed and reliability, the network also has an abundance of capacity, meaning there are no constraints on scalability or bandwidth-heavy workloads in the cloud.

Malcolm Briffa, director of business services at Melita, said: “At Melita we are fully focused on understanding the needs of all our clients and providing the best solutions for their needs. This service complements the major investments in the Melita Data Centre, increased dedicated fibre presence in leading business centres, and upgrades to Melita’s international network. Melita has partnered with Telia Carrier, the world’s number one global internet backbone, according to the Oracle-Dyn rankings, to provide business customers with best-in-class cloud connectivity.”

Henrik Almroth, sales director at Telia Carrier, commented: “In partnering with Melita, we’re bringing enhanced global connectivity and our award-winning customer care to businesses based in Malta, providing the performance and service that business customers expect. We’re really looking forward to continuing our fruitful relationship with our customers in Malta.”

More information on Cloud Connect is available from www.melitadatacentre.com.