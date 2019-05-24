Strong customer authentication

Credorax, a leading merchant acquiring bank providing cross-border smart payment services, recently held an event at its offices in Valletta, for merchants and retailers.

The event focused on the importance of secure customer authentication (SCA), 3DS 2.0 and how they fit into payments models in light of upcoming PSD2 regulations. During the event, a number of international keynote speakers from Credorax outlined the latest realities on customer authentication regulation, explained which transactions are affected by these regulations and provided a general overview of Credorax’s Smart 3DS product suite.

Designed to solve customer authentication as well as PSD2 payment issues faced by merchants, this latest solution from Credorax uses the power of AI, data science, and payment fraud prevention technologies. During the event, the speakers also highlighted practical steps that can be taken to ensure these regulations are adhered to easily and seamlessly for the consumer.

Over 45 people attended this highly engaging event and feedback following the event was very positive. Attendees praised the first-rate organisation and commented on Credorax’s excellent consultative approach and helpful insight into merchant requirements for remaining compliant with PSD2.

“We never received such detailed information on this subject or experienced a workshop as well organised from our other providers,” commented one of the attendees.

Charlon Scicluna, managing director of Credorax Malta, said: “Staying close to our merchants and advising on their individual needs for regulation or other payment questions has always been a high priority for us. We were happy to host them, share our knowledge and support their needs.”

To celebrate the launch of Smart 3D Secure, a NextGen solution for PSD2.0 SCA, Credorax will be hosting a joint happy hour with Netcetera on June 3, during Money 20/20 Europe in Amsterdam.