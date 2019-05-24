Main Street Complex plc holds AGM

Joseph Gasan (fourth from left) with members of the board during Main Street Complex plc’s AGM.

Main Street Complex p.l.c. held its first Annual General Meeting since its 2018 IPO, on Friday, May 17. The meeting was chaired by the chairman of the board of directors, Joseph A. Gasan, who presented an overview of the company’s performance and financial results during 2018.

The board confirmed that all the profits for the year were being distributed as dividends, as had been indicated in the prospectus dated April 23 2018. During his statement, he highlighted the positive performance of the Main Street Complex with record level of footfall following the completion of the Pjazza Antoine De Paule renovation project.

Three resolutions were approved unanimously

He said the company looks forward to attaining 100 per cent occupancy for the mall shortly, with the opening of a new store in June 2019.

Shareholders were asked to vote on three resolutions. These included the approval of the audited financial statements of the company for the financial year ending December 31, 2018 together with the directors’ and auditors’ report, the final net dividend of €190,163 (or €0.00981 per share), and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors of the company. The three resolutions were approved unanimously.

The shareholders re-appointed all members of the board until the next AGM. The board members are Joseph A. Gasan, Mario Camilleri, Etienne Borg Cardona, Christopher Mifsud and Isabella Vella.