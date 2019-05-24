Cathay Communication appoints Malta representative

A global communications platform established earlier this year to support China’s Belt and Road Initiative, has appointed Logix Creative Ltd as its exclusive national representative in Malta.

The network already spans across more than 60 countries and aims to exploit opportunities in China and with Chinese companies, and stand as a partner for Chinese businesses seeking investment opportunities, markets and projects in all areas worldwide. Forming part of the well-established Cathay Group that is already present in 85 countries, Cathay Communication can now provide worldwide management of communication campaigns apart from professional on-the-ground counselling on legal issues, taxation, business conduct and the protection of intellectual rights.

“We are very excited to be part of this fast-growing global network and look forward to use our expertise to create business opportunities for Maltese and Chinese business exchange in our region and beyond,” explained Pierre Mizzi, managing director of Logix Creative Ltd.

Rupert Várnai, co-founder of Cathay Communication, welcomed Logix Creative Ltd to the growing Cathay Communication family and underlined the significance of creating synergies when professionals from different cultural backgrounds collaborate together.

“The main strength of the ‘global-local’ operational model is that we have local partners on board that have in-depth market-knowledge with established connections and relevant expertise in every country,” he said.

“Besides, operating in a network provides partners with additional opportunities as every independent agency has its own special know-how and solutions – such as the in-depth knowledge of the blockchain world, the covering of the African market, a scientific approach to the communication profession or the creation of new types of advertising formats – these can all be utilised by every partner for the benefit of their customers, regardless of the Chinese connection”, he continued.

Logix Creative Ltd is a boutique branding agency established since 1995 to offer a variety of creative services that create and cultivate brands across all media. It has developed proprietary concepts of design and brand voicing that have supported several brands grow their audience base and reach new markets online and in the real world.