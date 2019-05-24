How online websites triumph over land-based shops

If you’re thinking about betting online for the first time, this guide compiled by Yobetit will help you decide if it’s right for you.

One of the main advantages of online betting is that it gives you all the freedom and comfort you don’t get from traditional betting. You can place bets wherever you are at any time of day. Online betting is available 24 hours daily on a weekly basis. So whether you’re looking for a way to pass time, or you’re comfortable at home, you will always be able to log in to the online betting site. If you would rather be inconvenienced by braving the traffic to queue in a line to place your bet, then online betting is not for you. Every day there are millions of people all over the world betting online, many of which refuse to place their wagers in any other way, and it’s easy to see why.

One of the reasons is undoubtedly the large and unlimited options available in comparison to the limited options when visiting a shop. When betting online you have access to a wide range of betting options on ample categories of sporting events, lottery jackpots, and casino games throughout the year.

Online betting sites also offer you the chance to earn significant amounts of bonus cash and prizes which you cannot find elsewhere. While your local sportsbook may provide you with a handful of betting specials from time to time, the odds are that the bonus opportunities that you'll find online are significantly better, such as Yobetit’s Facebook Champions League competition currently running online. Yet the most lucrative opportunity when it comes to bonuses from online sportsbooks is usually through a welcome bonus.

Online websites offer better odds than land-based shops and options such as cash out, which provide you with the chance to sell the bet throughout the betting process. Meanwhile, land-based casinos tend to have a larger house edge, which means that you are less likely to win than you are at an online casino. Online casinos are therefore far better value for money as you will get more back for the amount that you spend.

When it comes to making a payment, a land based-shop or casino will only accept a limited number of payment methods, whereas players can choose from a broad set of payment options when playing online. The beauty of this is that it allows you greater flexibility to fund your account so that you're not stuck with only using cash.

If you wish to open an account, getting started is simple and safe. You can start betting and discovering the benefits in a matter of minutes. All you need to do is complete the sign-up process which is fast and basic, and your personal details will remain confidential and secured. Head to Yobetit.com to find out more.

Yobetit.com is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) under the following licence: MGA/B2C/227/2012 issued on August 1, 2018. 18+ only. Gambling can be addictive. Play responsibly. For more information visit www.gamblersanonymous.org