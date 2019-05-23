 Mr Whippy Racing Team at Santa Pod
Advert
One of Malta’s most popular Top Alcohol Drag Racing Teams, that of Mr. Whippy Racing Team, is currently at Santa Pod in the United Kingdom.

The team is present with its two drivers, veteran Driver Monty Bugeja and Matthew Carabott.

The team travelled to the United Kingdom immediately after appearing at the second round of the Enemed Drag Racing Championship organised by the Malta Drag Racing Championship at Hal Far between May 3 and 5.

Both drivers have different targets at this event.

Carabott’s objective is that on Thursday he will pass observation runs to get the international Top Alcohol Dragster Racing Licence.

Bugeja will be racing the same Dragster at the Main Event between Friday and Sunday. The Main Event is the first round of the FIA European Drag Racing Championship.

Mr Whippy Racing Team, with their veteran racing driver and tuner Bugeja represented Malta successfully on various occasions both in Europe and in the United States of America.

Everything indicates that Mr. Whippy Racing team is being geared for more success by introducing it’s second licenced driver.

