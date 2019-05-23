 Star's gems worth €3.5 million 'forgotten' on Cannes flight
Thursday, May 23, 2019, 19:53

The jewellery was being carried for singer Rita Ora

Rita Ora poses during a photocall at hte Magnum Beach on the sidelines of the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

A woman left jewellery worth more than 3.5 million euros she was taking for pop singer Rita Ora to wear at Cannes film festival on a plane, police told AFP Thursday.

The Kosovo-born star was loaned the gems by a luxury brand when she walked the red carpet at the festival last week.

But a courier sent from London with the jewellery forgot her cabin luggage and her coat when leaving her plane at Nice Airport.

By the time she realised her mistake, the aircraft had already taken off on the return journey to London Luton.

"Someone with their head in the clouds nearly lost several million," a police sourced joked, saying the jewellery was recovered at Luton and send back to Nice via London Heathrow.

Ora, 28, later appeared at a party in Cannes in a striking diamond necklace and a white bustier dress. 

