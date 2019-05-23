Today's front pages - May 23, 2019

The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers. All lead with a report on the televised debate between Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

Times of Malta quotes Dr Muscat admitting that the government had not been as environmentally “sensitive” as it should have been.

The Malta Independent says the leaders’ debate focused on central themes of the campaign.

L-Orizzont leads with the Prime Minister’s call to the people to make their judgement on Saturday.

In-Nazzjon says the Prime Minister did not reply to questions on the tax wanted being sought by European socialists.

In another main story, Times of Malta says no new patients will be treated at the physiotherapy department at St Luke’s Hospital as union directives come into force after Steward Health Care failed to provide upgraded timelines.