So which party should you really be voting for?

Have you ever wondered whether the party you have always voted for actually embraces your own values and beliefs?

A new voting advice application could give you an idea of your actual political leanings ahead of the May 25 European elections.

Times of Malta has teamed up with EUI to provide a free application which invites users to react to 22 statements covering a wide range of contemporary policy issues and political values in European politics. It will link them to the three parties currently represented in the Maltese parliament - Labour, the Nationalist Party and the Democratic Party.

Other parties and independent candidates are also contesting the MEP elections.

Most of the questions are tailored to Malta's political, economic and social realities.

The results show which parties stand closest to citizens’ preferences, both in their country and all across Europe.