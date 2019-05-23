Shipping movements - May 23, 2019

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Rio Grande from Algiers to Genoa, the CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Genoa to Beirut, the APL Minnesota from Suez Canal to La Spezia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) today.

The Oued Ziz from Skikda to Tunis, the CMA CGM Alaska from Suez Canal to Valencia, the CMA CGM Racine from Genoa to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Santa Regula to Caucedo (Bianchi & Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Nerval from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Contship Fun from Sfax to Benghazi (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the Al Hilal to Le Harve (Bianchi & Co Ltd) on Saturday.

The Nicola from Benghazi to Al Khums, the Hansa Rotenburg from Tripoli to Misurata, the Corona J from Bari to Skikda (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The MV Maria Grazia Onorato from Livorno to Catania, the MV Pauline Russ from Genoa to Catania (both SMS Shipping), the Maersk Kobe from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Livorno (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Louisa Schulte from Dekhelia to Algiers, the Lion from Benghazi to Mersin (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Monday.