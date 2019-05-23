New app will guide you to ‘smart’ recycling bin

Mario Schembri (right) with Miriam Dalli and Kenneth Spiteri.

A new web application that directs people to the nearest available ‘smart’ recycling bin has been launched.

IBiNs, which gauge the volume of waste disposed, have doubled the collection of plastic waste and contributed to a dramatic increase in the collection of recyclable paper, metal, glass and plastic compared to the same quarter last year, according to GreenPak.

The company said all ‘old’ recycling skips in 42 localities served by GreenPak had been replaced and the new system led to a 23 per cent drop in the number of trips made by collection truck. GreenPak teamed up with Vodafone to develop an app directing people to the nearest IBiN. If that one happens to be full, the app will indicate the next available one.

The app works on any mobile device.

Speaking at Santa Luċija in the presence of GreenPak CEO Mario Schembri and Labour MEP Miriam Dalli, Vodafone Malta’s director of enterprise and business development, Kenneth Spiteri, said helping protect Malta’s environment was one of his company’s three strategic pillars. Vodafone Malta was, therefore, committed to using its next generation technology to help redefine the way waste was managed, he added.

Dr Dalli highlighted her efforts in the European Parliament to encourage alternatives to plastic.

The IBiNs project was supported through the Business Enhance ERDF Grant Schemes Initiative.

It was also part-financed by the European Regional Development Fund under Operational Programme 2014-2020 ‘Fostering a competitive and sustainable economy to meet our challenges’.