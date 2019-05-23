 Government leases 100 beds for the elderly in two private homes
Advert
Thursday, May 23, 2019, 14:55

Government leases 100 beds for the elderly in two private homes

Demand for residential services remains high

The government has leased 50 bed spaces from two private homes for the elderly for patients classed as having high or medium dependency.

The agreement was reached with Casa Pinto in Qormi and Golden Care Home in Naxxar, which will each make 50 beds available for the purpose.

The deal will cost the government €2.4 million annually. 

Parliamentary Secretary Anthony Agius Decelis said that despite heavy investment in the government's own homes for the elderly,  demand for such residential services remained high.  

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. FBI experts flown to Malta for nothing in Daphne Caruana...

  2. Saturday’s election could seal Muscat’s future in the EU

  3. So which party should you really be voting for?

  4. Ex-PN media official in Labour electoral promo

  5. Muscat, Delia face off in last campaign debate

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed