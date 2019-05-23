Tries to rob employer, repatriated hours after sentence

A young woman who admitted attempting to rob her employer was given a suspended sentence hours before her repatriation, which is expected to take place later on Thursday.

Katarina Todorovic, a 20-year-old Serbian national engaged as a domestic cleaner in a local household, pleaded guilty upon her arraignment on Thursday to charges of attempted theft, shoplifting and possession of cannabis for personal use.

Prosecuting Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer explained how two days ago the accused had been caught trying to steal from the woman who had offered her a job.

The woman had also been linked to a series of thefts from a St Julian’s Shopping Complex.

Making submissions on bail, defence lawyer Roberto Montalto pointed out that the accused had registered an admission at an early stage, had fully cooperated with the police and had already returned the stolen items to the lawful owners.

Moreover, the defence would not contest the repatriation, requesting that any prison term given would be suspended.

In the light of these submissions and upon being informed by the prosecution that the accused would be repatriated by Thursday night, the court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, declared the accused guilty upon her own admission and condemned her to a two-year-jail term suspended for four years.

The woman was also fined €50 for the possession of cannabis for personal use.