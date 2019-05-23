Alleged rapist made arrangements for victim to work in Malta

A male nurse accused of raping a fellow female member of the local Pakistani community had made arrangements for the woman to work as a cleaner in Malta, a court was told on Thursday.

Aftab Prince, 36, was denied bail last Sunday after pleading not guilty to repeatedly raping the woman over a period of eight months.

Prosecuting Inspector Joseph Busuttil explained how before travelling to Malta, the woman claimed to have paid the accused for making the arrangements for her to take up a job on the island.

The man had also organized a small gathering to welcome her to Malta, later offering her accommodation at his apartment.

Several other meetings between the two took place over the following months, the court was told.

The woman later confessed that on those occasions she had been forced to have sex with her alleged aggressor. She had feared to speak out about her ongoing ordeal since Pakistani culture viewed sex before marriage as a taboo subject.

However, after opening up to a psychologist and also contacting a lawyer, the woman was advised to inform the police.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo declared that she would decide upon a request for bail once the alleged victim had testified.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.

Lawyer Alfred Abela appeared parte civile.