Watch: Blasi ready to test himself at Ħamrun Spartans

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Manuele Blasi is looking forward to test his coaching credentials after being named new Ħamrun Spartans coach in a two-year deal, on Thursday.

Blasi, 38, will replace fellow Italian colleague Giovanni Tedesco who has taken over at Gżira United.

With Tedesco, Blasi shared the dressing room at Perugia and Palermo, and in fact he spoke to the former Floriana and Birkirkara coach prior joining the Spartans.

"To be honest, I spoke to (Giovanni) Tedesco before making my decision to coach in Malta," Blasi told the Times of Malta.

"He steered the club towards an impressive season and I will be trying to at least repeat the same campaign he did, if not go a step further."

Meanwhile, the former Juventus midfielder is already in talks with the club's director to plan the upcoming campaign.

"We are still in the early stages, but we have already started out the discussions to plan the upcoming season in order to be competitive," Blasi explained.

"From my end, I will try to share my enthusiasm to the players in order to maximise their potential for a successful season."

Blasi has enjoyed a distinguished career as a player having enjoyed a six-year spell with Italian giants Juventus where he partnered Emerson in the centre of midfield.

From Turin, Blasi joined Napoli and then moved to Parma, Lecce and Pescara before spending his final season in India with Chennaiyin FC where he won the league title under the charge of Marco Materazzi.

After the end of his playing career, Blasi has completed his coaching badges and start managing in the lower rungs of Italian football.