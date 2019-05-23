Champions Valletta name Abdilla as coach

Darren Abdilla (left) unveiled as new Valletta coach by club president Victor Sciriha. Photo: Valletta FC

Valletta will be under the guidance by Darren Abdilla as from the 2019/2020 campaign after the Malta champions unveiled him as their new coach, on Thursday.

Abdilla pledged his future with the Citizens for the next three years, taking over from Gilbert Agius who will stay at the club as assistant coach.

After taking charge of the club following Danilo Doncic's resignation in the final games of the season, club legend Agius steered Valletta towards the Premier League title and FA Trophy final.

"Valletta Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Darren Abdilla as new coach for the senior squad," the Citizens said in a statement on their social media platform.

"Abdilla has signed a contract with the Champions till the end of season 2021/2022.

On behalf of all of us at Valletta FC we would like to welcome Darren and wish him all the best with our senior squad."

Last season, Abdilla resigned from his post as Gżira United coach following a 1-0 defeat to Hibernians, ending a five-year stay at the Maroons.

During his time with the Maroons, Abdilla managed to guide the club into European football for the first time since the 1973/1974 campaign.