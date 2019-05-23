You can play for a $393 million American jackpot prize from Malta

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is $393 million (€352.5 million); you could win it without leaving home.

Until now, you’ve probably assumed that the only lotteries you can play are those available in Malta, but the prizes offered by European lotteries pale in comparison to those up for grabs in the United States. You’re probably eager to play those games as well but traveling to America to purchase lottery tickets is not feasible. Amazingly, you don’t have to.

To play American lotteries from Malta, sign up at theLotter, the leading online ticket purchasing service. TheLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. The website charges customers a transaction fee and in return they receive a scan of any ticket purchased before the draw. No commissions are taken from winning tickets.

Players can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Mega Millions, Powerball, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more.

Playing those international lotteries from the comfort of home is now possible for residents of Malta as well.

Over the years, theLotter has paid out over $90 million in prizes to more than four million winners from across the globe. Is it possible to win a huge American jackpot prize from Malta? Consider the stories of a woman from Panama and a man from Iraq -they both won lottery jackpots by purchasing their tickets online at theLotter.

Despite being retired, Aura D. from Panama had continued working to support her kids. She purchased official lottery tickets online in July 2017 and ended up winning a $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot prize.

Even more unusual is the story of Baghdad resident M.M. He bought tickets to the Oregon Megabucks lottery in August 2015 and won a $6.4 million jackpot. The Iraqi's lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in the international media, which noted that it is perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter.

The Mega Millions lottery awarded a $1.537 billion jackpot as recently as October 2018. Playing Mega Millions for a chance at winning huge jackpot prizes is now possible everywhere. Setting up a free account at theLotter will take but a few moments and purchasing official lottery tickets online is simple, safe, and secure, with all personal data and transactions protected with Geotrust 128 SSL bit security.

With online ticket purchasing service theLotter, a huge lottery jackpot could be just a click away.

For more information how to play Mega Millions online from Malta, visit theLotter.com.

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, Licence Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. +18 only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk