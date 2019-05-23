What happened on...

25 years ago - The Times

Monday, May 23, 1994

Average of 118 civil marriages annually

117 Maltese married foreigners in a civil cere­mony last year, and 89 under Church rules, a seminar at Dar l-Emigrant was told.

The seminar heard that the number of marriages with Arabs was on the rise.

Among the 89 church marriages involving Maltese and foreigners 19 were between Catholic spouses, 50 where one of the partners was Catholic and the other Christian, and 20 where other religions were involved.

Mr Paul Bilocca from the Marriage Registry, said the figures did not necessarily represent a trend.

Conflict among PN councillors

A survey held by the Nationalist Party among 165 PN councillors has shown that 60 per cent do not agree with the way mayors and deputy majors are elected.

Eighty per cent said the mayor should be elected directly by voters, 12 per cent said a council’s mayor should be the councillor obtaining the highest number of votes in the council election, and eight per cent said it should be the party that selects the mayor.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Friday, May 23, 1969

Expansion work at nylon stockings factory at Marsa

Mr T.F. Griffon, general manager of the Malta Development Corporation, visited the Sprass Mayer (Malta) Co. Ltd factory at Marsa, to see the expansion work being carried out.

The company manufactures ladies’ nylon stockings in all types of materials and men’s and children’s socks.

Mr Griffin was shown round the various departments by Mr C. Wismayer, chairman, and Mr Philip Wismayer, general manager.

The company has asked the MDC for a grant, capital loan, exemption from Customs duty on raw materials, machinery and plant. The expansion work will cost about £200,000. At present the factory occupies 500,000 square feet and when expansion work is completed it will occupy another 500,000 square feet.

The company, which is 100 per cent Maltese-owned was set up 17 years ago, and employs over 130 people. When expansion work is completed it will employ nearly double the number.

The chairman said that 70 per cent of the articles manufactured are exported to countries all over the world. The expansion will enable the company to manufacture thread, instead of importing it from European countries. In addition the company hopes to start manufacturing pantie hose stockings.