Ecological water spring inaugurated at San Lawrenz

Testing the waters... Ecological spring launched in San Lawrenz

An ecological water spring was inaugurated in San Lawrenz on Thursday.

The spring, in the main square, is aimed to help combat the harm caused by plastic.

San Lawrenz mayor Noel Formosa said the project, co-financed by the Gozo Ministry, would provide safe drinking water without the need for plastic bottles.

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana praised the council for its ecological conscience noting it had taken several initiatives which were later also taken on by other villages.

This is the first water spring of its kind in Malta, providing potable water which is purified at source.