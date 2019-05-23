Announcements - May 23, 2019

Requiem Mass

Today, Thursday, May 23, being the trigesima die since the demise of JOAN HAYES, Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at 7pm at St Julian’s parish church. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.

In Memoriam

BONAVIA – MARY. In treasured and loving memory of our dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 26th anni-versary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers – Rosette, Aurora and Reggie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

BONELLO. In loving memory of our dear father and grandfather WALTER on the anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

ELLUL BONICI – EVELYN, née Harding. Loving memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 38th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Arthur and family.

WARRINGTON. Unfading memo­ries of our beloved JOE, on the 24th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. So sadly missed by his dear wife Vivien, children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

