Competition fund to fight plastic

Rotary Club International has long been renowned for its work in society, helping to promote peace, tackle disease, support education, provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene, and grow local economies.

One of the organisation’s local arms – the Rotary Club La Valette Malta in collaboration with Integritas Group – has launched a competition to help tackle one of society’s biggest problems today: plastic waste. To this end, the club will fund two €5,000 projects that fight plastic and applications are now open.

“Globally, Rotary is often at the forefront of helping the world take on the most pressing issues of the day,” said Rotary Club La Valette Malta spokes­person Frédéric Villa.

“Today, one such issue is plastic waste and we have come together as members in the hope of sparking innovation among local society on ways that we can effectively reduce and fight plastic on our island in the months and years to come.”

Using funds raised by its members, the club has launched a competition to give one individual, and one NGO or enterprise start-up, the chance to win €5,000 to launch and support their project. This will be reinforced by expertise from within the club’s extensive membership base, on everything from legal advice to PR activities, for one calendar year.

Applications will be judged by a panel of Rotary La Valette Malta members and experts from within the environmental sphere, as well as experts from complementary sectors.

Those interested in applying can visit the club’s dedicated competition website at www.thefightplasticfund.com to fill in the online form, including a detailed explanation about the concept and how it will contribute to reducing plastic use on the island. Applications close on June 7. Successful applicants will progress to the second round and will then be asked to make an in-person presentation to the judging panel.

“As always when we are faced with challenges, we believe that we can use innovation to fight those challenges. We hope this competition will provide inspiration to anyone with a brilliant idea for how we can unite to beat plastic waste in Malta. We look forward to hearing those ideas and supporting their fruition into viable concepts for our island,” Villa said.

