Voice of the harp

A vocal and harp recital entitled Flowing Emotions by soprano Marita Bezzina and harpist Lydia Buttigieg is being held at Palazzo Falson, Mdina, tomorrow at 12.30pm.

The duo will be performing an eclectic programme of well-known and favourite arias.

Flowing Emotions is being held at Palazzo Falson, Mdina, by Barocco Foundation, tomorrow from 12.30 to 1.30pm. Entrance is at a suggested donation of €10 and patrons will be invited to visit the museum at a discounted price. Tickets may be obtained prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mailing baroccomalta@gmail.com.