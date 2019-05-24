The science of women’s curves

Maltese fashion photographer and visual artist Stephanie Galea opens her exhibition Traces at the Valletta Contemporary, Valletta, today.

Her series of work depicts female bodies set within a natural landscape. Almost like landscapes themselves, the bodies are incredibly detailed – freckles and even tiny hairs are visible in the photographs. The viewer is almost compelled to trace these forms as the sense of sight stimulates our sense of touch, possibly evoking a memory.

Based in London, Galea is a regular contributor to prominent fashion publications including Vogue Italia, Vogue Portugal, Vogue Arabia, Harper’s Bazaar and I-D among others and her clients include Vivienne Westwood, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Dunhill, Ted Baker and Kate Spade.

She creates narratives through fashion imagery – her inspiration often drawn from people in her life, scenes and feelings she remembers growing up in Malta. Instead of focusing on capturing beautiful women in unrealistic and dreamy settings, her work often includes a collaboration with real people in mundane situations or traditional settings.

Galea has exhibited her work on numerous occasions in London, Malta, Dubai and Washington DC.

Traces opens at the Valletta Contemporary, East Street, Valletta, today at 7.30pm. The exhibition will run until June 14.