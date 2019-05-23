Remembering John Paul II

A concert of chamber music by an international ensemble, the Omnia Quartet, will be held at Our Lady of the Visitation Basilica, Għarb, on Saturday at 8pm.

The concert is organised by JP2 Foundation to inaugurate a preparatory year marking two major events in 2020 related to St Pope John Paul II. The first is the centenary of Karol Wojtyla’s birth on May 18, 1920. The second is the 30th anniversary of his pastoral visit to Malta and Gozo from May 25 to 27, 1990. The Pope had visited the locality during his visit.

The members of the Omnia Quartet hail from Italy, Poland and Hungary. They have graduated from prestigious conservatories in Europe and are all members of philharmonic orchestras.

They share a common passion for chamber music and demonstrate remarkable versatility, playing music from the early baroque to the 21st century. The international quartet will perform Mozart, Vivaldi, Respighi, Grieg and Tchaikovski.

The JP2 Foundation is also hosting the Brecon Cathedral Choir from Wales, the UK. The choir will perform two concerts; the first one taking place at St Anthony of Padua church, Għajnsielem, on Monday at 7.30pm, while the second concert will be at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, on Tuesday at 7pm.