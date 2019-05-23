Tomorrow is the closing date for applications for a training course in conducting and musical direction starting in May and ending in September, led by Maltese conductor Maestro Alan Chircop.

The training will be implemented in several phases including:

• A six-session course in conducting (basic level);

• A six-session course in conducting (intermediate/ad­vanced level);

• Six master classes (in conducting) carried out with six different bands;

• Six public concerts to be conducted by the participants.

Conductor Alan Chircop

The course is part of a project entitled ‘Building a professional foundation for the direction of bands in a holistic and sustainable way’ being organised by six band clubs: Għaqda Mużikali Beland, Żejtun, Soċjetà Mużikali San Lawrenz, Vittoriosa, Għaqda Mużikali Marija Assunta, Gudja, Għaqda Mużikali San Ġużepp, Għaxaq, Għaqda Mużikali Imperial, Mellieħa, and Soċjetà Filarmonika Nicolò Isouard, Mosta.

Throughout his career over the past 20 years Chircop has conducted concerts in 15 countries with more than 25 prestigious international orchestras.

The training is open to music students, members of band clubs, band directors or assistants, as well as music teachers interested in musical direction. Participation is free of charge and a certificate of participation will be awarded.

This project is funded by the National Youth Agency (Aġenzija Żgħażagħ) in collaborationwith the National Band Clubs’ Association under scheme Bof an educational scheme for Music Education in Band Clubs.

The deadline for applications is tomorrow. Dates and application forms may be obtained by sending an e-mail to direzzjoni.muzikali@gmail.com; at: http://direzzjoni muzikali.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/direzzjoni.muzika. For more information call 7953 7925.