Chamber music in Floriana

La Remembrança, an ensemble formed by soloists and chamber musicians from around the world, under the artistic direction of acclaimed Spanish flautist Paco Varoch, will this evening be joined by Malta Philharmonic Orchestra musicians Maria Conrad, Nadia Debono and Gjorgi Cincievski for a night of French and Italian baroque music.

The concert culminates in a performance of Mozart’s jubilant Jupiter Symphony, arranged for this chamber formation.

The concert is being held at the Robert Samut Hall, Floriana today at 8pm. Tickets may be obtained from www.showshappening.com