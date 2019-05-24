 Chamber music in Floriana
Advert
Thursday, May 23, 2019, 09:53

Chamber music in Floriana

La Remembrança, an ensemble formed by soloists and chamber musicians from around the world, under the artistic direction of acclaimed Spanish flautist Paco Varoch, will this evening be joined by Malta Philharmonic Orchestra musicians Maria Conrad, Nadia Debono and Gjorgi Cincievski for a night of French and Italian baroque music.

The concert culminates in a performance of Mozart’s jubilant Jupiter Symphony, arranged for this chamber formation.

The concert is being held at the Robert Samut Hall, Floriana today at 8pm. Tickets may be obtained from www.showshappening.com

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Encounter between Islam and Christianity

  2. Let the collections begin!

  3. This week at the cinema - May 22, 2019

  4. Musical trailblazer’s life story

  5. Voice of the harp

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed