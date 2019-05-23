Best-loved songs being brought back to life

The Greenfields, Mary Spiteri, Mary Rose Mallia and Tony Camilleri (L-Għannej) will perform some of their best-loved and evergreen songs at a concert entitled Suċċessi Maltin, tomorrow evening at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, accompanied by the Malta Concert Orchestra under the direction of Paul Abela.

Suċċessi Maltin will be held at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta, tomorrow at 8.30pm. For tickets visit www.kultura.mt/event/353 or call 2247 8100. For more information visit www.pjazzateatrurjal.mt.