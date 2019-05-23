 Best-loved songs being brought back to life
Advert
Thursday, May 23, 2019, 09:01

Best-loved songs being brought back to life

The Greenfields, Mary Spiteri, Mary Rose Mallia and Tony Camilleri (L-Għannej) will perform some of their best-loved and evergreen songs at a concert entitled Suċċessi Maltin, tomorrow evening at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, accompanied by the Malta Concert Orchestra under the direction of Paul Abela. 

Suċċessi Maltin will be held at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta, tomorrow at 8.30pm. For tickets visit www.kultura.mt/event/353 or call 2247 8100. For more information visit www.pjazzateatrurjal.mt. 

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Encounter between Islam and Christianity

  2. Let the collections begin!

  3. This week at the cinema - May 22, 2019

  4. Musical trailblazer’s life story

  5. Voice of the harp

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed