UK House of Commons leader Leadsom resigns

UK House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom announced her resignation from the government on Wednesday over Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of the Brexit crisis.

The senior member of May's Conservative Party gave four reasons for her resignation in a letter to the British leader.

“1. I do not believe that we will be a truly sovereign United Kingdom through the deal that is now proposed;

“2. I have always maintained that a second referendum would be dangerously divisive, and I do not support the government willingly facilitating such a concession. It would also risk undermining our union which is something I passionately want to see strengthened;

“3. There has been such a breakdown of government processes that recent Brexit-related legislative proposals have not been properly scrutinised or approved by cabinet members;

“4. The tolerance to those in cabinet who have advocated policies contrary to the government’s position has led to a complete breakdown of collective responsibility.”