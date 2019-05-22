 Libyan strongman Haftar rejects Macron's ceasefire call
Advert
Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 18:35

Libyan strongman Haftar rejects Macron's ceasefire call

General Haftar.General Haftar.

Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is leading a military offensive against the UN-recognised government in Tripoli, has rejected a ceasefire requested by French President Emmanuel Macron during talks in Paris, an Elysee official said Wednesday.

Hafter said the conditions for halting hostilities "were not met," while acknowledging that a "political dialogue" is needed to end the standoff with his rival, Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, the official said on condition of anonymity.

France had been blamed for backing Haftar before he launched his offensive from the eastern part of the country. 

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: UK MPs to get vote on second referendum in new Brexit bill

  2. Keep your rubbish! Philippines' Duterte orders garbage shipped...

  3. Russian bombers, fighters intercepted off Alaska

  4. Google v Huawei hits millions of smartphone users

  5. Vatican steps into controversy of keeping Frenchman alive

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed