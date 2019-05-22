Libyan strongman Haftar rejects Macron's ceasefire call

General Haftar.

Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is leading a military offensive against the UN-recognised government in Tripoli, has rejected a ceasefire requested by French President Emmanuel Macron during talks in Paris, an Elysee official said Wednesday.

Hafter said the conditions for halting hostilities "were not met," while acknowledging that a "political dialogue" is needed to end the standoff with his rival, Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, the official said on condition of anonymity.

France had been blamed for backing Haftar before he launched his offensive from the eastern part of the country.